Super Bowl Odds 2021: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The road to Super Bowl LV is almost complete. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy when the 2020 NFL season comes to a close on Feb. 7.

The Chiefs have been nearly unbeatable over the past year. After winning the Super Bowl last season, they followed up by going 14-2 in 2020, and one of those losses came in Week 17 of the regular season when they rested many of their starters. Since then, they've won playoff games against the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

The Buccaneers had a rocky start to the 2020 season, as they fell to 7-5 after losing to the Chiefs in Week 12. They haven't lost since, though, ending the regular season with four straight wins and notching a trio of postseason victories on the road, against the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Now, it's nearly time for the the two teams to go head-to-head. And for bettors, there's plenty to wager on for Super Bowl LV, with several prop bets to consider, along with traditional football bets.

Here's everything you need to know for Super Bowl LV, followed by some of the latest betting information.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Current Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Kansas City -162 (bet $162 to win $100); Tampa Bay +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Prop Bets

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

There are prop bets to make pertaining to the Super Bowl before the opening kickoff. So if you're looking for some pregame action, perhaps you'll want to bet on the coin toss prior to the game.

It's an equal payout whether you bet on heads or tails (-103), as well as if you bet on the Chiefs or Bucs (-106) to win it. Same goes for betting on whether the player who calls the toss is correct or incorrect (-106).

Several more traditional prop bets can be paid out early in the game. There are wagers to make on who will be the first player to score a touchdown, as well as individual bets on whether a player will get into the end zone at some point during the game.

A pair of Chiefs playmakers have the best odds of scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LV, with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill both having odds of -175. They also have equal odds of scoring the game's first touchdown (+600).

Both teams are led by a strong quarterback, and there are prop bets to make regarding Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

For Mahomes, who was the Super Bowl LIV MVP, the over/under line for his passing yards is at 325.5. Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, has a passing yards over/under line of 295.5. And for each signal-caller, you can make over/under bets for touchdown passes at either 1.5 or 2.5.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Mahomes and Brady have the best odds to win Super Bowl LV MVP. Mahomes is the early favorite at +100, while Brady is close behind at +200. Hill (+1200) and Kelce (+1300) have the best odds behind the two quarterbacks.

Over the first 54 Super Bowls, the MVP honor has gone to a quarterback 30 times. So if you can correctly pick which one ends up on the winning side, there's a decent chance you could cash in on this MVP bet. You can also bet on whether you think the MVP will again go to a quarterback (-305) or if it will go to a different position (+220).

Think there's going to be a trick play in the Super Bowl? It's happened before, when the Philadelphia Eagles executed the "Philly Special" in their Super Bowl LII win. For this year's game, you can bet on whether you think there will be more than 2.5 players with a pass attempt (+140) or less than 2.5 (-177). The same bet can be made for players with a completion: more than 2.5 (+215) or less than 2.5 (-286).

DraftKings also has a novelty bet called "Fat Man TD." You can place a wager on whether you think an offensive lineman will score a touchdown (+2000) or if one won't (-10000). And you can bet on whether an offensive or defensive lineman will score a touchdown (+800) or not (-2000).

There are even punter-related prop bets. Will Kansas City's Tommy Townsend have a punt result in a touchback (+250) or not (-335)? The same bet can be made regarding whether Tampa Bay's Bradley Pinion will have one result in a touchback (+330) or not (-455).

If you can think of a potential prop for Super Bowl LV, then there's probably a bet out there for it. And with more than a week to go until the game, there's plenty of time for bettors to map out their choices and decide which bets are worth taking a gamble on this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.