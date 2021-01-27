Texans' J.J. Watt Says Passionate Press Conference Was 'A Little' Therapeutic

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt spoke with late-night television host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about his passionate Dec. 27 press conference during which he expressed the importance of being professional and giving a full effort amid the team's 4-12 season.

When asked if it felt therapeutic, Watt said "a little bit" before expanding on his answer.

"I've never understood the fact that we're athletes getting paid an immense amount of money to play a child's game," Watt said in closing.

"And there's people all over that support us and pour their energy in. And I'll never understand how you could possibly not give everything you've got."

Watt's comments occurred after his team lost 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals upon being asked how the team would rebound heading into its Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans:

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," Watt said in part.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money."

Watt, who has played 10 seasons with the Texans, reached the 100-sack mark for his career in 2020. He had 52 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown during his 16 games.