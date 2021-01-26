Seahawks Reportedly Hiring Rams' Shane Waldron as Offensive Coordinator

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron is headed to Seattle.

The Seahawks are reportedly hiring Waldron as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Waldron will take over for Brian Schottenheimer, who served in the role for three seasons.



