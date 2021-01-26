    Seahawks Reportedly Hiring Rams' Shane Waldron as Offensive Coordinator

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 27, 2021

    The Seattle Seahawks logo is shown near empty seats at CenturyLink Field during warmups before an NFL football mock game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron is headed to Seattle.

    The Seahawks are reportedly hiring Waldron as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Waldron will take over for Brian Schottenheimer, who served in the role for three seasons. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

