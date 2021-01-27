Early Free-Agent Contracts the Steelers Must ConsiderJanuary 27, 2021
Early Free-Agent Contracts the Steelers Must Consider
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need to get creative when it comes to filling out their roster through free agency and the draft in 2021.
At this point, there's still a lot to be figured out about the financial landscape of the league, let alone the Steelers organization. Over The Cap's current salary-cap projection has the leaguewide salary cap dropping to $176 million from the $198.2 million it was this last season.
That's the fallout from the financial impact of a COVID-19-altered season in which teams were unable to host full capacity stadiums. That number could change between then and now, but as it stands, the Steelers are projected to be among the most troubled teams at $35 million over the cap.
For a team that finished the season by losing five of its last six games, that's not a great way to start the offseason, but there's still a lot to figure out within the team. The current number includes a $41.3 million cap hit for Ben Roethlisberger in his age-39 season.
Should Big Ben retire or they convince him to push some of that money to an added year in the contract, there would be some additional cap room. With teams able to cut, renegotiate or restructure contracts, salary-cap space is always a somewhat fluid concept.
Regardless, the Steelers will have to be bargain shoppers on the free-agent market. They don't have the cash to compete for the big names, but they should be on the lookout for cheaper options who could help them plug some of the holes on the roster.
OT Kelvin Beachum
Whether it's Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph or another quarterback not yet on the roster throwing passes next season the Steelers must have a plan for pass protection in 2021. Longtime starter at left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is set to hit free agency as is right tackle Zach Banner.
Banner missed all but Week 1 of last season, so he's a question mark moving forward. Chukwuma Okorafor didn't do enough as the right tackle this season to walk into next season as the unquestioned starter.
What the Steelers need whether they re-sign Villanueva or seek his replacement in the draft is an experienced and proven swing tackle.
For that need, they could do worse than convincing 32-year-old Kelvin Beachum to join the Black and Yellow. Beachum was the 46th-ranked tackle by PFF last season and surrendered three sacks on 1,126 snaps.
The Cardinals drafted Josh Jones last season and could see him as the future at the position given their investment, making it unlikely Beachum's returning to Arizona.
The Steelers could simply copy and paste that approach, utilizing a draft pick on a tackle and giving him a year of sitting behind Beachum before being thrust into the lineup.
Contract Offer: One year, $4 million
WR Danny Amendola
Short of a miracle, the Steelers are losing JuJu Smith-Schuster. The good news is the Steelers are about as prepared for that as they could be.
Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool were more dynamic options in the passing attack in 2020. They should form a strong tandem on the outside for years to come in Pittsburgh. The problem is going to be replacing Smith-Schuster's production in the slot.
The outspoken receiver gave Roethlisberger a reliable target on underneath routes on the inside. He saw a ton of targets (128) and led the team in receiving touchdowns. Finding someone even remotely that good in the slot will be an expensive task.
Unless that someone they go after is heading toward their age-36 season. Danny Amendola has quietly played well in his time with Detroit. At 35 years old this season, he posted 46 catches for 602 yards, which included 6.3 yards after reception per catch, which is actually better than Smith-Schuster's number of 4.2.
At this stage of his career, it's an annual question on whether he will retire. It's entirely possible with Matt Patricia out in Detroit and his contract expired, he will take this opportunity to walk away.
But perhaps a chance to play an important role on a team with real playoff aspirations will be enough to lure him back for one more season and give the Steelers a year to get out of cap purgatory to add to the receiver corps.
Contract Offer: One year, $4 million
Edge Pernell McPhee
If Pernell McPhee is willing to consider leaving his longtime team in the Baltimore Ravens to go to division rival Pittsburgh, the team should be more than willing to sit down at the negotiating table.
Bud Dupree is likely another free agent who will walk. He's likely to command much more on the open market than Pittsburgh can afford. That will leave a fairly sizable gap in their pass rush, and T.J. Watt will need a running mate in their blitz-heavy defense.
Alex Highsmith's rookie year showed encouraging signs, but they will need depth on a weekly basis. The Steelers should be plenty familiar with McPhee since he spent the first four and last two years of his career in Baltimore where he has been a useful part of their defense.
McPhee signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million to return to Baltimore last season and ended up playing the most snaps he has seen since 2015, registering three sacks for the second consecutive year. That should be enough to show that he's got enough athleticism and juice left to be a contributor in his age-33 season.
Again, the hangup could be that McPhee might not want to come to Pittsburgh out of principle. He's had a good relationship with the Ravens, and going to the Steelers would be a bit of a surprise, but there aren't many teams clamoring for 33-year-olds with modest pass-rush production.
However, that's the profile of what the Steelers will be forced to look for in free agency with their limited resources.
Contract Offer: One year, $2.5 million