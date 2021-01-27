Early Free-Agent Contracts the Steelers Must Consider

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need to get creative when it comes to filling out their roster through free agency and the draft in 2021.

At this point, there's still a lot to be figured out about the financial landscape of the league, let alone the Steelers organization. Over The Cap's current salary-cap projection has the leaguewide salary cap dropping to $176 million from the $198.2 million it was this last season.

That's the fallout from the financial impact of a COVID-19-altered season in which teams were unable to host full capacity stadiums. That number could change between then and now, but as it stands, the Steelers are projected to be among the most troubled teams at $35 million over the cap.

For a team that finished the season by losing five of its last six games, that's not a great way to start the offseason, but there's still a lot to figure out within the team. The current number includes a $41.3 million cap hit for Ben Roethlisberger in his age-39 season.

Should Big Ben retire or they convince him to push some of that money to an added year in the contract, there would be some additional cap room. With teams able to cut, renegotiate or restructure contracts, salary-cap space is always a somewhat fluid concept.

Regardless, the Steelers will have to be bargain shoppers on the free-agent market. They don't have the cash to compete for the big names, but they should be on the lookout for cheaper options who could help them plug some of the holes on the roster.