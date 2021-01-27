Early Free-Agent Contracts the Cowboys Must Consider

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of improvements to make in Mike McCarthy's second year and not a lot of resources to make them.

Based on a projected salary cap of $176 million next season, Dallas has $13.9 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap. That's before they even figure out the contract situation of Dak Prescott.

Unless they are looking to undertake a complete rebuild, they will need to figure out the contract situation of their quarterback. The offense was lost at times last season without him, and his season-ending ankle injury only proved how valuable he is to the franchise.

The NFL salary cap is always malleable. The number could still go up depending on league projected revenue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even if it doesn't, the Cowboys can restructure deals, make trades or cuts that will save them some money and free up some cash.

It won't amount to much of a budget, but they can still manage to come up with the space to take a chance on a few aging veterans to plug some of the holes on the roster.