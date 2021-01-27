Early Free-Agent Contracts the Cowboys Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts the Cowboys Must ConsiderJanuary 27, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of improvements to make in Mike McCarthy's second year and not a lot of resources to make them.
Based on a projected salary cap of $176 million next season, Dallas has $13.9 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap. That's before they even figure out the contract situation of Dak Prescott.
Unless they are looking to undertake a complete rebuild, they will need to figure out the contract situation of their quarterback. The offense was lost at times last season without him, and his season-ending ankle injury only proved how valuable he is to the franchise.
The NFL salary cap is always malleable. The number could still go up depending on league projected revenue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even if it doesn't, the Cowboys can restructure deals, make trades or cuts that will save them some money and free up some cash.
It won't amount to much of a budget, but they can still manage to come up with the space to take a chance on a few aging veterans to plug some of the holes on the roster.
LB Denzel Perryman
The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses against the run last season. Some of that was poor defensive line play on the interior, Sean Lee and, to a lesser extent, Jaylon Smith also had dreadful seasons.
Lee is likely gone. The 34-year-old just finished a one-year deal with the team, and his play would indicate someone ready for retirement rather than another season. Smith is likely staying for at least another year as they only save $400,000 by cutting him now.
Instead, the Cowboys should look to add a linebacker who can help in the run game and put Smith in a better opportunity to return to Pro Bowl form.
Adding a run-stuffing linebacker like Perryman would be a step in the right direction. Perryman is not the best in coverage, but he was ranked third among all linebackers in run defense grade by Pro Football Focus. That grade alone helped carry him to the third overall rank among linebackers, according to their analysts.
Perryman has a few factors going against him in the pursuit of a big payday, though. He's now 28 years old, which means he'll likely finish this contract on the wrong side of 30. Run-stuffing linebackers with limited coverage ability aren't as valuable as they used to be.
He may be willing to take a deal like the Bears signed with Danny Trevathan last season in which he gets three years with most of the contract guaranteed and the biggest cap hits in the final year.
Contract Offer: Three years, $24 million
S Jaquiski Tartt
The Cowboys will be bargain-bin shoppers in free agency, so it's unlikely they take on anyone who doesn't pose a risk. So someone like Jaquiski Tartt, who can address a major need but will be affordable based on his injury history, is the kind of target they should be looking for.
Tartt only played in seven games for San Francisco this season and has missed several games in his career with various injuries.
David Lombardi and Matt Burrows of The Athletic wrote that Tartt is a "smart veteran who might not fit the 49ers' plans," so it would appear that he may truly hit the open market. Although Burrows also noted Tartt may follow Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, it would be worth it for the Cowboys to at least check in on what the defensive back is looking for.
The Cowboys secondary was a major weakness last season as quarterbacks routinely feasted on porous coverage. Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods are all set to become free agents. While they probably shouldn't let all three leave, they will need to bring in fresh blood.
Utilizing the draft to bring in young talents would be good. But there's going to need to be some veteran leadership in the room as well.
Tartt has been involved in everything from a 2-14 season and a 13-3 season with an NFC championship in his time with the Niners. His experience and veteran presence would be good to add to a unit that will likely feature more young players and Trevon Diggs in his second season.
With plenty of top safety talent in this free-agent class and his injury history, Tartt is a high-ceiling signing that could come cheaper than expected.
Contract Offer: Two years, $7 million
T/G Joe Haeg
The Cowboys' offensive line went through plenty of struggles in the 2020 season. However, better health should address some of the issues. The unit played better as the season went on and finished 3-1 to end the season.
Offensive line depth is difficult to find in the free-agent market. The return of Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin from injury-plagued seasons should help in this regard, but adding a backup plan if they suffer further injury would be wise.
Ideally, that could be solved by adding a veteran who has experience playing both at guard and tackle. Joe Haeg, who is on the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently, would make sense as a target.
Haeg has played both tackle and guard spots throughout his career and was a reliable utility lineman in Indianapolis before joining the Bucs this offseason. This year, he has chipped in with 124 snaps in which he has committed just one penalty and gave up no sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
The 27-year-old has five years of experience under his belt and settled for a one year, $2.3 million deal in Tampa. That is paying off with a Super Bowl appearance, but heading to Dallas would give him an opportunity to battle for playing time and likely end up being the team's top swing tackle.
Whoever signs Haeg won't be making headlines, but it's the kind of signing that could have a big impact by the time the season gets rolling and the injuries start piling up.
Contract Offer: One year, $4 million