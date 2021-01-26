No. 24 Oklahoma Stays Hot, Upsets No. 5 Texas After Taking Down Kansas

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners took down their third Top 10 opponent in January when they defeated the No. 5 Texas Longhorns 80-79 on the road Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

OU had previously beaten No. 9 West Virginia 75-71 on Jan. 2 and No. 9 Kansas 75-68 on Saturday.

Texas trailed 78-70 after Austin Reaves converted a three-point play with 3:50 left, but the Longhorns cut the Sooners' lead to 80-79 following a pair of Andrew Jones free throws with five seconds remaining.

Texas then fouled Jalen Hill, who missed two free throws, the second of which did not hit the rim. He attempted to miss intentionally to run the clock.

The Longhorns had a shot to win with two seconds left, but Sooners guard Elijah Harkless caught a full-court Texas inbounds attempt to end the game.

Reaves led all scorers with 23 points. De'vion Harmon had 13 points, and Umoja Gibson posted 12 off the bench.

Five Texas players scored in double digits, led by Kai Jones' 15.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Texas was missing multiple players, including Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham. Head coach Shaka Smart was also at home following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

The Sooners, who won their fourth straight game, moved to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. They sit third in the conference behind undefeated Baylor and Texas, which is now 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.