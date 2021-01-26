Tom Brady-Autographed Patriots Rookie Card Sells for $556K at Auction

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

You have nearly $556,000 burning a hole in your pocket. Maybe you buy a house or a car. Maybe you put it away for retirement. Or you could purchase one Tom Brady rookie card.

An autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Brady rookie card listed by PWCC Marketplace was auctioned for $555,988 on Monday:

PWCC described the card as "what we personally believe to be the single most important modern football card ever produced":

"The fragile gold foil ticket truly excites as it possesses no visual scuffs, scratches, or imperfections. All four corners are uniformly untouched with the fragile periphery being entirely clean; rare as this card is typically plagued by edge chipping. Furthermore, one of the most difficult aspects of this card, the autograph is seemingly pristine and brilliantly penned in black ink."

As steep as that price tag is, the value of the card may not drop any time soon.

Brady is one win away from his seventh Super Bowl ring, and he is already widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Because he was a sixth-round pick, there probably weren't a lot of his rookies produced, either, putting a premium on those that hit the market in great condition.