    Tom Brady-Autographed Patriots Rookie Card Sells for $556K at Auction

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2000, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Brady grew from a sixth-round draft choice into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hears Brady's appeal of a four-game suspension for using deflated footballs in the AFC championship game. How will that affect Brady's legacy? (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    You have nearly $556,000 burning a hole in your pocket. Maybe you buy a house or a car. Maybe you put it away for retirement. Or you could purchase one Tom Brady rookie card.

    An autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Brady rookie card listed by PWCC Marketplace was auctioned for $555,988 on Monday:

    PWCC described the card as "what we personally believe to be the single most important modern football card ever produced":

    "The fragile gold foil ticket truly excites as it possesses no visual scuffs, scratches, or imperfections. All four corners are uniformly untouched with the fragile periphery being entirely clean; rare as this card is typically plagued by edge chipping. Furthermore, one of the most difficult aspects of this card, the autograph is seemingly pristine and brilliantly penned in black ink."

    As steep as that price tag is, the value of the card may not drop any time soon.

    Brady is one win away from his seventh Super Bowl ring, and he is already widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Because he was a sixth-round pick, there probably weren't a lot of his rookies produced, either, putting a premium on those that hit the market in great condition.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bucs Expect to Get AB Back for Super Bowl

      Bucs Expect to Get AB Back for Super Bowl
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Expect to Get AB Back for Super Bowl

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Bruce Arians Already Bracing to Face Travis Kelce

      Bruce Arians Already Bracing to Face Travis Kelce
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bruce Arians Already Bracing to Face Travis Kelce

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Brady's Parents Had COVID-19

      Tom Brady's father said he was hospitalized last year: 'It was a matter of life and death'

      Brady's Parents Had COVID-19
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady's Parents Had COVID-19

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Bills WR says he played the end of the season, including the AFC Championship Game, with a broken fibula

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beasley Played on Broken Leg

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report