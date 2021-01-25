    Miles McBride's GW Basket Lifts No. 11 WVU Past Mac McClung, No. 10 Texas Tech

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    West Virginia's Miles McBride hit a runner with 5.9 seconds left to push the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers over the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders 88-87 on Monday.

    Texas Tech standout Mac McClung dropped 24 of his season-high 30 points in the second half, but he missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

    McBride picked up 24 points, but he had to do some heavy lifting after West Virginia lost a 10-point lead late in the first half, failing to score in the last 3:51. The Red Raiders built a 73-61 lead on McClung's jumper with 7:53 to play, but McBride outscored Texas Tech 17-14 to help the Mountaineers finish on a 27-14 run.

    The sophomore hit seven of his 12 shots from the field, including three of four from three and seven of eight from the line, adding six assists to lead both teams. McClung went 11-for-21 from the field, including four of eight from deep, and hit all but one of his five free throws.

    Texas Tech shot 46.6 percent overall and made nine of 22 threes (40.9 percent). West Virginia committed 12 turnovers to the Red Raiders' two but shot 57.7 percent from the field and an impressive 63.2 percent (12-of-19) from beyond the arc.

    Both teams will be back in action Saturday. Texas Tech will travel to LSU, while the Mountaineers will host Florida.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Deuce McBride’s Late Basket Lifts No. 11 WVU Past No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87

      Deuce McBride’s Late Basket Lifts No. 11 WVU Past No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87
      WVU Basketball logo
      WVU Basketball

      Deuce McBride’s Late Basket Lifts No. 11 WVU Past No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87

      Cody Nespor
      via WV Sports Now

      McBride's rally and bank-shot lift No. 10 WVU over No. 11 Texas Tech

      McBride's rally and bank-shot lift No. 10 WVU over No. 11 Texas Tech
      WVU Basketball logo
      WVU Basketball

      McBride's rally and bank-shot lift No. 10 WVU over No. 11 Texas Tech

      EerSports
      via EerSports

      Late bucket gives West Virginia win over Texas Tech

      Late bucket gives West Virginia win over Texas Tech
      WVU Basketball logo
      WVU Basketball

      Late bucket gives West Virginia win over Texas Tech

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Live updates: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech - Pregame

      Live updates: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech - Pregame
      WVU Basketball logo
      WVU Basketball

      Live updates: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech - Pregame

      EerSports
      via EerSports