Miles McBride's GW Basket Lifts No. 11 WVU Past Mac McClung, No. 10 Texas Tech

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

West Virginia's Miles McBride hit a runner with 5.9 seconds left to push the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers over the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders 88-87 on Monday.

Texas Tech standout Mac McClung dropped 24 of his season-high 30 points in the second half, but he missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

McBride picked up 24 points, but he had to do some heavy lifting after West Virginia lost a 10-point lead late in the first half, failing to score in the last 3:51. The Red Raiders built a 73-61 lead on McClung's jumper with 7:53 to play, but McBride outscored Texas Tech 17-14 to help the Mountaineers finish on a 27-14 run.

The sophomore hit seven of his 12 shots from the field, including three of four from three and seven of eight from the line, adding six assists to lead both teams. McClung went 11-for-21 from the field, including four of eight from deep, and hit all but one of his five free throws.

Texas Tech shot 46.6 percent overall and made nine of 22 threes (40.9 percent). West Virginia committed 12 turnovers to the Red Raiders' two but shot 57.7 percent from the field and an impressive 63.2 percent (12-of-19) from beyond the arc.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday. Texas Tech will travel to LSU, while the Mountaineers will host Florida.