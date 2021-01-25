    Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa to Headline UFC Event on April 17

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Robert Whittaker reacts after his middleweight mixed martial arts title bout against Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago. Whittaker defends his UFC middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Young, File)
    Jim Young/Associated Press

    Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are tentatively slated to headline UFC Fight Night 190 on April 17, according to Sherdog's Marcelo Alonso and ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    The fighters have yet to reach a final agreement to make the bout official.

    Okamoto reported Costa has considered moving up to the light heavyweight division but will remain at the 185-pound limit to take on Whittaker.

    Whittaker and Costa are the No. 1 and 2 middleweight challengers in UFC's rankings, respectively.

    Whittaker dropped the middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019 but rebounded with victories over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Costa unsuccessfully challenged Adesanya for the title at UFC 253 in September, having won his first 13 professional fights.

    Adesanya is fighting light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6. Should he succeed, that casts significant doubt around the middleweight division since the unbeaten star could pursue another marquee opponent at the light heavyweight limit.

    Regardless of what the future holds for Adesanya, the winner of Whittaker vs. Costa would seemingly be in line to get a championship opportunity the next time he steps inside the Octagon.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC Questions That Must Be Answered

      Our staff roundtable dives into the biggest questions that need answering after UFC 257 📲

      UFC Questions That Must Be Answered
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Questions That Must Be Answered

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa to Headline UFC Event on April 17

      Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa to Headline UFC Event on April 17
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa to Headline UFC Event on April 17

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      B.J. Penn Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge in Hawaii

      B.J. Penn Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge in Hawaii
      MMA logo
      MMA

      B.J. Penn Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge in Hawaii

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Nate Diaz Blasts McGregor for Wanting UFC Title Fight

      Nate Diaz Blasts McGregor for Wanting UFC Title Fight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Nate Diaz Blasts McGregor for Wanting UFC Title Fight

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report