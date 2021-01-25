    Conor McGregor Wants Dustin Poirier Rematch to Be UFC Title Fight, Per Coach

    Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor wants a rubber match with Dustin Poirier and wants it to carry significant stakes, according to his coach, John Kavanagh.

    Kavanagh said Monday on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that McGregor is "already harassing everybody to get the rematch."

    He went on to say McGregor would like to challenge for the lightweight championship as well (via MMA Junkie's Danny Segura):

    "That's the big drive. It's 1-1, they're right up there in the rankings, they're very popular fighters.

    "I think the two of them are a beautiful matchup. Stylistically, it's beautiful to watch. I'd love to see lots and lots of rounds between the two of them. Dustin is obviously riding high with confidence now with more experience and more weight. He took some of those shots. I'm sure his confidence is super high at the moment. We have to fix that technique with the leg and a couple of other things as well, but Dustin vs. Conor 3 for the belt in maybe May, that would be amazing."

    Poirier responded to the comments on social media:

                 

    Video Play Button
