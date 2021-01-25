    Texas HC Shaka Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19; Will Work Remotely

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Texas men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation:

    The Longhorns already had two games postponed last week against Iowa State and TCU. The squad is scheduled to face Oklahoma at home on Tuesday.

    Assistant K.T. Turner is set to become the team's acting coach while Smart is unavailable, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesmen. Smart also said he will work remotely.

           

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

