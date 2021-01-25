Texas HC Shaka Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19; Will Work Remotely

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Texas men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation:

The Longhorns already had two games postponed last week against Iowa State and TCU. The squad is scheduled to face Oklahoma at home on Tuesday.

Assistant K.T. Turner is set to become the team's acting coach while Smart is unavailable, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesmen. Smart also said he will work remotely.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.