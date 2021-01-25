Report: Yankees, Red Sox Make 1st Trade Since 2014; Adam Ottavino Sent to Boston

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly traded pitcher Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, it's the first trade between the teams "since the 2014 trade deadline, when New York acquired Stephen Drew for Kelly Johnson."

