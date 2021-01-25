    Report: Yankees, Red Sox Make 1st Trade Since 2014; Adam Ottavino Sent to Boston

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    New York Yankees pitcher Adam Ottavino throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees have reportedly traded pitcher Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

    Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, it's the first trade between the teams "since the 2014 trade deadline, when New York acquired Stephen Drew for Kelly Johnson."

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team

      @ZachRymer reveals the ideal player for every team ahead of spring training 📲

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team
      MLB logo
      MLB

      1 Realistic FA Fit for Each MLB Team

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Don't Expect to See Any Players Elected to Baseball HOF

      Nathaniel Rakich
      via FiveThirtyEight

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees’ Rotation More Talented and Tenuous with Taillon

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿

      Baseball's newest rivalry is going to get good in 2021

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dave Roberts to Padres: 'Bring It On' 🍿

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com