Early Free-Agent Contracts the Giants Must Consider

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season didn't quite go as the New York Giants might have hoped, though the franchise did show promise. The Giants managed just a 6-10 record and fell short of the postseason, but head coach Joe Judge seems to have his squad on the right track.

With a few more key additions on the roster, New York could become a force in the wide-open NFC East. The first chance to build on the roster will come in free agency, which is scheduled to kick off March 17. New York will have to free up some cap space—the team is projected to be more than $13 million over the cap—but it should have its eye on a few top targets.

Here we'll examine three players the Giants should be considering adding in free agency. Both internal and external options will be considered here, along with factors like cap space, team needs, player production and team fit.