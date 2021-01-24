Josh Allen: 'No Doubt' Bills Will Be Back After AFC Title Game Loss to Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

To hear Josh Allen tell it, Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is just the beginning for the Buffalo Bills.

"It's going to fuel us," he told reporters after the AFC Championship Game. "I got no doubt in my mind that we will be back. ... We're close."

Sometimes the other team is just better, and that was the case for the Bills on Sunday.

Kansas City looked ready to defend its Super Bowl title after a slow start and never looked back once it scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, Tyreek Hill tallied nine catches for 172 yards, and Travis Kelce was unstoppable with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The only way to keep up with an offense like that is taking advantage of every single opportunity to score touchdowns, and Buffalo did not do that.

It settled for a field goal from the Chiefs' 2-yard line to end the first half and then settled for a field goal from the Chiefs' 8-yard line on its opening possession of the second half. Allen also threw an interception in the red zone early in the fourth quarter when his team was still within striking distance.

"I didn't perform well enough for this team," he told reporters. "... We moved the ball well enough. We got down to the red zone but we couldn't get the ball in the end zone. A couple bad decisions on my part."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The good news for Buffalo is it appears to have its franchise quarterback.

Allen took significant strides this year and was an MVP candidate after dealing with some inconsistency in the first two seasons of his career. He is just 24 years old and figures to be in his prime for seasons to come.

If he continues to improve, AFC playoff showdowns between Mahomes and Allen may become an annual January tradition.