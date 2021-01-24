Tom Brady, Buccaneers Become 1st NFL Team to Play Super Bowl at Home Stadium

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Home-field advantage is a little different this season with limited and sometimes no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in a familiar spot for the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay will be the first team in history to play the Super Bowl inside its home stadium after defeating the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

It will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

It appeared as if the Buccaneers would cruise to a victory in Sunday's game when they jumped out to a commanding 28-10 lead in the third quarter. However, Tom Brady threw three interceptions as Green Bay gradually climbed back into the game to set up a dramatic finish.

Yet the Packers chose to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal with less than three minutes remaining and never got the ball back in a 31-26 loss. Tampa Bay was able to run out the clock after Kevin King was called for a penalty on a third-down pass from Brady and will now play the Super Bowl inside Raymond James Stadium.