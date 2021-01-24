    Tom Brady, Buccaneers Become 1st NFL Team to Play Super Bowl at Home Stadium

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Home-field advantage is a little different this season with limited and sometimes no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in a familiar spot for the Super Bowl.

    Tampa Bay will be the first team in history to play the Super Bowl inside its home stadium after defeating the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

    It will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

    It appeared as if the Buccaneers would cruise to a victory in Sunday's game when they jumped out to a commanding 28-10 lead in the third quarter. However, Tom Brady threw three interceptions as Green Bay gradually climbed back into the game to set up a dramatic finish.

    Yet the Packers chose to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal with less than three minutes remaining and never got the ball back in a 31-26 loss. Tampa Bay was able to run out the clock after Kevin King was called for a penalty on a third-down pass from Brady and will now play the Super Bowl inside Raymond James Stadium.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Michael Thomas Shades Bucs' Carlton Davis After Packers Scored TD on CB

      Michael Thomas Shades Bucs' Carlton Davis After Packers Scored TD on CB
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Michael Thomas Shades Bucs' Carlton Davis After Packers Scored TD on CB

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa

      (FanDuel)

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Greg Olsen Retires

      3x Pro Bowl TE officially announces his retirement and will join FOX as a full-time analyst

      Greg Olsen Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Greg Olsen Retires

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Tramon Williams Makes History

      Packers CB will be the first player in NFL history to play in the same postseason with two different teams

      Tramon Williams Makes History
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tramon Williams Makes History

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report