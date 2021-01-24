Conor McGregor Responds to Khabib's Tweet: 'Come Back and Let's Go Again'

John Locher/Associated Press

Even after losing to Dustin Poirier Saturday night, Conor McGregor wants another shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib turned heads by criticizing McGregor on Twitter after his UFC 257 loss:

McGregor clarified at his post-fight press conference that "my team has been with me since day one" but also called on the current lightweight champion to back up his words.

"If he wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back and let's go again, my man," McGregor said. "I'm here for it. That's fighting talk. If you're coming back, come back. You try and do it. That's that."

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje in October.

After Saturday's bout between McGregor and Poirier, Khabib apparently told UFC President Dana White that he's "so many levels above these guys," as White explained to reporters.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by submission in 2018 and beat Poirier in 2019.

Though a rematch against McGregor would likely generate a lot of excitement, it's hard to justify a title bout for the Irish star. McGregor has only one win in mixed martial arts since 2016 and is only No. 4 in the lightweight rankings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It might take more than trash talk to get the rematch he's been seeking.