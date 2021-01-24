    Khabib Told Dana White He's 'Levels Above' Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks after wining against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday , Sept.7 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)
    Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

    Khabib Nurmagomedov apparently doesn't think it's worth coming out of retirement after Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

    That is what the current UFC lightweight champion indicated to president Dana White regarding a matchup with the winner.

    "I did talk to Khabib. And he said to me, 'Dana, be honest with yourself. I'm so many levels above these guys. I beat these guys,'" White told reporters after UFC 257. "I don't know. But it doesn't sound very positive. We'll see."

    Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after his October win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. His two wins before that came against Poirier and McGregor, both via submission.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

