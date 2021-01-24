    Dustin Poirier Earns Bonus Prize Money After TKOing Conor McGregor at UFC 257

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, spars with a partner during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 made him a household name. It also made him an extra $50,000.

    Poirier, Michael Chandler, Makhmud Muradov and Marina Rodriguez were each given Performance of the Night bonuses for their victories at Saturday's pay-per-view. No Fight of the Night bonus was given on an evening that mostly favored early knockouts.

    Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round by first targeting his legs and then going in for a series of punches when McGregor lost his mobility. Seemingly determined to turn the fight into a boxing match, McGregor never adjusted for Poirier's kicks and admitted his leg was "dead" after the bout.

    "My leg is completely dead, and even though I felt like I was checking them [Poirier's leg kicks], it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of my leg," McGregor told reporters. "Dustin fought a hell of a fight. I thought I was better than him in the clinch, but too little, too late. My leg was compromised, and I didn't adjust and that's it. Fair play to Dustin."

    Chandler dominated in his UFC debut, getting a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker. A longtime fixture at Bellator, Chandler was arguably the greatest fighter in the world to not try his hand in the UFC before dominating Hooker.

    "Conor McGregor: surprise, surprise, there is a new king in the lightweight division," Chandler said. "Dustin Poirier, your time is coming. And Khabib—if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence back here in the UFC octagon in your quest for 30-0—you have to beat somebody, so beat me if you can!"

    Rodriguez defeated Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO and Muradov stopped Andrew Sanchez in the third round to earn their bonuses. 

