    Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Shot at Conor McGregor After Dustin Poirier TKO

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 24, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor, left, fights Khabib Nurmagomedov are separated during a UFC 229 mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months. The suspensions for both fighters are retroactive to Oct. 6. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately took shots at Conor McGregor after the Irishman suffered a technical knockout from Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday. It just wasn't the loss that the lightweight champion found notable—it was McGregor's preparation for the bout.

    Reality caught up to McGregor real quick. Poirier damaged his legs early in the second round, began forcing McGregor to defend and ultimately put him on his back moments later as the referee called the fight.

    McGregor had been hoping to earn a rematch with Nurmagomedov, who is currently retired, with a victory over Poirer. That seems less than likely after Saturday. Especially with how unimpressed Nurmagomedov was.

    McGregor said it was the "lack of activity" that led to his defeat, and he'll need to stay busy in order to rack up wins again. Nurmagomedov feels otherwise.

