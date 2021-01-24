Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Shot at Conor McGregor After Dustin Poirier TKO

John Locher/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately took shots at Conor McGregor after the Irishman suffered a technical knockout from Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday. It just wasn't the loss that the lightweight champion found notable—it was McGregor's preparation for the bout.

Reality caught up to McGregor real quick. Poirier damaged his legs early in the second round, began forcing McGregor to defend and ultimately put him on his back moments later as the referee called the fight.

McGregor had been hoping to earn a rematch with Nurmagomedov, who is currently retired, with a victory over Poirer. That seems less than likely after Saturday. Especially with how unimpressed Nurmagomedov was.

McGregor said it was the "lack of activity" that led to his defeat, and he'll need to stay busy in order to rack up wins again. Nurmagomedov feels otherwise.