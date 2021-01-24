Michael Chandler Calls Out Conor McGregor, Khabib, Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Michael Chandler's UFC debut began without many fans knowing who he was. It ended with with a first-round technical knockout and a warning to the rest of the lightweight class as Chandler called out seemingly every contender in his weight group.

After dispatching Dan Hooker in two minutes, 30 seconds at UFC 257 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, the former Missouri wrestler gave an epic post-fight interview that was almost as wild as the fight itself.

"Conor McGregor. Surprise, surprise. There's a new king in the lightweight division," Chandler said. "Dustin Poirier, your time is coming. And Khabib, if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence back here in the UFC Octagon, in your quest for 30-0 you've got to beat somebody, so beat me if you can."

Hooker (20-10, 10 KOs) entered the event having fallen to Poirier via unanimous decision in late June but was a veteran of 15 UFC bouts.

None of that experience mattered against Chandler, who until Saturday had mostly fought in Bellator and Strike Force. The former NCAA All-American wrestler handed Hooker his only first-round loss.

The moment required a celebration to match.

Before Hooker had even been tended to, Chandler was bouncing around the Octagon, backflipping off the railing and draping an American flag over his shoulders

It looked as much like a wrestling promo as it did a celebration—especially once the former Tiger began calling out other fighters, including the lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, who is retired.

Chandler doesn't have his next fight set up yet, but he'll have no shortage of contenders looking to make him pay for his words Saturday.