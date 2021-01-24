7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 257

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 257 is a card fight fans will be talking about for weeks to come for a laundry list of reasons—most notably because it was the night we saw Conor McGregor get knocked out for the first time in mixed martial arts.

In Saturday's much-anticipated headliner, the Irishman was put down by a volley of second-round punches from his former victim Dustin Poirier in a defeat that strips his brand of much of its remaining mystique.

That wasn't the only big moment of the UFC 257 card.

In the evening's co-main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made a splash in his UFC debut, turning off on Kiwi striking ace Dan Hooker's lights, while several other fighters also picked up statement wins on the card.

By the time all was said and done, fight fans were left with plenty to digest. Even with the dust settling however, there are several matchups that stand out as must-makes in the near future.

Here are six fights we're hoping to see in the aftermath of UFC 257.