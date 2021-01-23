Yankees Trade Rumors: Jameson Taillon Move Discussed with Pirates

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the availability of starter Jameson Taillon, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Earlier on Saturday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Adam Berry reported the Pirates were looking to move Taillon this offseason, possibly in the coming days. Pittsburgh offloaded pitcher Joe Musgrove earlier this winter and could be looking to sell high on Taillon as well.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the Yankees' interest in Taillon in early December as the offseason was just getting underway. Now that free agency has begun to move a bit more quickly, the two sides are in talks once again.

Taillon made seven starts with a 4.10 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 37.1 innings in 2019. The righty underwent surgery to repair his UCL that August, forcing him to miss the 2020 season. He is likely to return to the mound in spring training. He also happens to be on a club-friendly deal after settling for a one-year, $2.25 million contract and avoiding arbitration this offseason.

Just what kind of return the Pirates are after—as well as what the Yankees feel comfortable parting with—remains unclear.

New York's starting rotation already rivals its American League peers with Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber and Domingo German. Adding Taillon to that list would solidify the rotation for years to come.