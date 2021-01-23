Report: Eagles Expected to Hire Colts Coach Jonathan Gannon as New DC

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have tapped Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator, according to the The Athletic's Michael Lombardi.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted Gannon had been offered multiple coordinator jobs across the league this offseason before deciding to go to Philly.



Gannon becomes one of the first hires made by new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who reportedly also interviewed secondary coach Chris Harris of the Washington Football Team.

The reports of Gannon's hire come as Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus continues to interview for head coach positions. Now Indianapolis will likely need an overhaul of its defensive coaching staff.

That's after a year in which the Colts finished with the eighth-best defense (332.1 yards allowed per game), including 241.6 passing yards allowed. Indy also picked off 15 passes and gave up 24 passing touchdowns under Gannon's watch.

Conversely, the Eagles were one of the worst defenses at creating turnovers, with just eight interceptions. That will be one of the first areas for Gannon to address.

The Ohio native has spent nine seasons coaching in the NFL, working in Minnesota and Tennessee before joining the Colts three years ago.

Now he ascends to one of the top assistant roles in a winnable NFC East.

As the Eagles begin to rebuild after finishing 4-11-1 under Doug Pederson this season, Gannon and Sirianni will team up to plot a course back to the top of the league.