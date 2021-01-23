Johnny Manziel to Wear No. 2 Jersey in FCF; Full Roster of FCF Players Revealed

Johnny Manziel to Wear No. 2 Jersey in FCF; Full Roster of FCF Players RevealedJanuary 23, 2021
When the Fan Controlled Football league begins in February, Johnny Manziel will be wearing his traditional No. 2 jersey.
Updated rosters for the league's inaugural season were released on Saturday, including Manziel being listed among the 10 quarterbacks:
The Alternate Football Scouting Report @altfbscout
🚨FULL ROSTERS FOR #FCF🚨 The people at @fcflio kindly provided a full list of signees and jersey numbers! I will still be doing full #FCFScouting reports, but at least for now I’ve provided everybody’s most recent team(s) Happy scouting! #PowerToTheFans https://t.co/wuy3uNPjUj
Manziel has worn the No. 2 dating back to his two seasons at Texas A&M. He won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman after leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record.
After being selected No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel kept his college jersey number in the pros. He also wore the No. 2 during his brief stint in the Alliance of American Football with the Memphis Express.
The FCF allows fans to pick the teams and call plays in real time during games. Mike Tyson, Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Renee Montgomery and Austin Ekeler are among the athletes and celebrity team owners.
The league will feature four teams playing a round-robin regular-season scheduled, followed by a two-week postseason. Games are scheduled to begin in February.
