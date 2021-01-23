MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Eyeing Andrelton Simmons After George Springer Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly "been in touch" with free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons as they seek further roster upgrades for the 2021 season after signing three-time All-Star center fielder George Springer.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news Friday.

Simmons is already one of the best defensive players in baseball history. His 191 defensive runs saved rank second all-time behind longtime Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (202), per FanGraphs. He's also captured four Gold Glove Awards.

The 31-year-old Curacao native was a glove-only contributor for much of his four years with the Atlanta Braves to open his MLB career. He posted a lackluster .666 OPS with just 31 home runs in 499 games before getting traded to the Los Angeles Angels in November 2015.

He became a more well-rounded player during his time with L.A., which was highlighted by an eighth-place finish in American League MVP voting in 2017 after he compiled a .752 OPS, 19 stolen bases and 14 homers in addition to his typical wizardry in the field.

Simmons was limited to 30 appearances during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of an ankle injury, however, and a National League scout questioned his decision to opt out of the remainder of the campaign before the Angels were eliminated from playoff contention.

"He quit on his team," the unnamed scout said in an article published Friday by Matt Gelb and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. "That has to be addressed."

The Jays already have rising star Bo Bichette penciled in as their starter at shortstop, so signing Simmons would lead to some lineup reconstruction.

Most likely, Bichette would shift to third base with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a subpar defender, splitting first base and designated hitter duties with Rowdy Tellez. Teoscar Hernandez would move from DH to a timeshare at the corner outfield spots with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk.

While trying to sign an elite defensive shortstop is understandable, Toronto's financial resources would probably be better used on upgrades at catcher and in the starting rotation.

The Jays already bolstered their bullpen with the additions of Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood.