Bills vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2021 AFC Championship

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs have been two of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL all season.

With how often their respective quarterbacks target them, it feels difficult to take the under on any of the projected totals set for the players in the AFC Championship Game.

Hill comes into Sunday's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium off his fourth 100-yard performance since Week 9. Diggs turned in triple-digit receiving performances in five of his past six outings.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen should target their No. 1 wideouts at a high clip, but they will also have to call on their depth at the position to advance to the Super Bowl.

The two quarterbacks have had success with that this season, but Allen has achieved a bit more with one of his third-string receivers who could be the difference-maker Sunday and a player you can cash in on for player props and fantasy bets.