UFC's Dana White Talks Potential Impact of Conor McGregor Loss to Dustin Poirier

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor could compete for a title if he beats Dustin Poirier Saturday at UFC 257, but UFC president Dana White indicated McGregor won't give any special treatment if Poirier comes out on top.

"People lose man," White told TMZ Sports. "It happens. It's part of the sport."

So what would happen to McGregor?

"Nothing happens. If he loses, he goes back to the drawing board and comes back and fights another day," White added.

McGregor has had only one UFC fight since 2018—a knockout win over Donald Cerrone—but he is looking to climb the lightweight rankings after sitting No. 5 heading into his next bout. Poirier is currently No. 3 in the division, meaning a win would help boost McGregor's stock going forward.

With a potential rematch against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on McGregor's mind Thursday, he has big plans if he earns a win this weekend. However, it could be a long road back to the top if he loses.