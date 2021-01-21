Sports World Reacts to Bernie Sanders Presidential Inauguration Memes

Saul Loeb/Associated Press

While Wednesday's inauguration was a celebration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, there was another person who grabbed the attention of the internet.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been all over social media for the past 24 hours thanks to his bundled-up look in Washington, D.C. The 79-year-old was sporting his Burton parka coat, protective face mask and a pair of mittens that were made for him by a teacher in his home state.



The particular image that has captivated everyone's attention featured Sanders sitting on a chair with his legs crossed. It has become the early contender for 2021's most popular meme.

Sanders' now-iconic pose has captivated the sports world, with athletes and teams sharing their own photoshopped images of the senator at sporting events.

Here are the best images from the sports world:

Sanders has long been a popular central figure for memes on social media. The jacket he wore on Wednesday should look familiar, as it's the same one he wore during the 2019 video in which he asked supporters for financial donations for his presidential primary campaign.

That video featured the famous line, "I am once again asking for your financial support" that originally launched the long-time senator into a viral sensation.

After Wednesday, though, Sanders could become the biggest online superstar of the year. It's still early in 2021, so anything is possible, but it's safe to say this is the moment to beat.

Sanders was in Washington, D.C. to watch Biden get sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Harris was sworn in as the vice president, making her the first woman, Black person and Asian-American to hold that office.