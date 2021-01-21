MLS Draft 2021: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Austin FC continued to lay the groundwork for their inaugural season in MLS, selecting Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 SuperDraft.

Coach Josh Wolff has already put together the spine of his squad through the expansion draft and free agency. With five draft picks—and three in the first round—Wolff had an opportunity to further augment the roster with young up-and-coming talent.

Here's a look at how the SuperDraft unfolded.

First Round

1. Austin FC: Daniel Pereira , midfielder, Virginia Tech

, midfielder, Virginia Tech 2. FC Cincinnati: Calvin Harris, forward, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids: Philip Mayaka , midfielder, Clemson

4. D.C. United: Kimarni Smith, forward Clemson

Smith, forward Clemson 5. D.C. United: Michael DeShields , defender, Wake Forest

6. Houston Dynamo FC: Ethan Bartlow , defender, Washington

, defender, Washington 7. Real Salt Lake: Bret Halsey, defender, Virginia

8. Orlando City SC: Derek Dodson, forward, Georgetown

9. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: David Egbo , forward, Akron

10. Inter Miami CF: Josh Penn, forward, Indiana

11. Austin FC: Freddy Kleemann , defender, Washington

12. San Jose Earthquakes: Thomas Williamson, forward, California

13. New York Red Bulls: Luther Archimede , forward, Syracuse

, forward, Syracuse 14. Los Angeles FC: Daniel Trejo , forward, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas: Nicky Hernandez, midfielder, SMU

16. Los Angeles Galaxy: Josh Drack , forward, Denver

17. Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster , forward, Wake Forest

18. Minnesota United FC: Nabilai Kibunguchy , defender, California, Davis

19. Orlando City SC: Rio Hope-Gund, defender, Georgetown

20. Nashville SC: Irakoze Donasiyano , forward, Virginia

21. Austin FC: Aedan Stanley, defender, Duke

22. Orlando City SC: Brandon Hackenberg , defender, Penn State

, defender, Penn State 23. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Javain Brown, defender, South Florida

24. New England Revolution: Edward Kizza , forward, Pittsburgh

25. Toronto FC: Matt Di Rosa, midfielder, Maryland

26. Inter Miami CF: Aime Mabika , defender, Kentucky

, defender, Kentucky 27. Columbus Crew SC: Justin Malou , defender, Clemson

Full results available at MLSSoccer.com

Fans didn't have to wait long to see the first surprise of the SuperDraft.

On Wednesday, Matthew Doyle of MLSSoccer.com ranked Clemson's Philip Mayaka as the No. 1 central midfielder and wrote, "He's the most obvious No. 1 overall pick since Cyle Larin in 2015, or maybe even all the way back to Steve Zakuani in 2009."

Wolff and sporting director Claudio Reyna apparently didn't get the memo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even Pereira was taken aback somewhat.

"I wasn't really expecting to be No. 1 because of all the mock drafts," he said, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. "It's an honor. I'm really happy. My family is crying. It's a moment I'll never forget."

Pereira spent two years at Virginia Tech, collecting six goals and six assists in 26 appearances. Those numbers don't truly reflect his contributions because he doesn't need to be a high-volume scorer or playmaker to make an impact.

Mayaka, meanwhile, was off the board at No. 3 to the Colorado Rapids.

Colorado moved up from No. 6 as the SuperDraft was getting underway, and SBI Soccer's Ives Galarcep reported Pereira seemed to be the Rapids' target. Getting Mayaka is a solid consolation prize.

Mayaka's teammate, Kimarni Smith, immediately followed at No. 4 to D.C. United. Smith's eight goals were the most in Division I for the abbreviated 2020 fall season, and he had 13 goals across 21 appearances in 2019.

He should help D.C., which tied for the fourth-fewest goals (25) in MLS last season.

FC Cincinnati were at the bottom of the list, mustering 12 goals in 23 matches. The 2020 campaign was nothing short of a disaster in Southwest Ohio as the team went 4-15-4.

Given how badly coach Jaap Stam needed to address the attack, Wake Forest's Calvin Harris was the obvious choice at No. 2. Harris totaled 25 goals and 10 assists in his two years with the Demon Deacons.

Despite moving back a few spots, Houston made out pretty well by getting arguably the best defender in the 2021 class: Washington's Ethan Bartlow.

In his mock SuperDraft on Tuesday, MLSSoccer.com's Travis Clark projected Bartlow to wind up with the Dynamo at No. 3: "A late addition to the Generation adidas class. Bartlow may not have the same upside as the first two players picked but his floor is likely a solid MLS starter, as he excels at defending and is good enough on the ball that he has the ability to carve out a long career in the league."

In general, the SuperDraft isn't how the top talent arrives in MLS. The most promising Americans bypass the college route altogether, and clubs have found a lot of success targeting designated players away from Europe's traditional top five leagues.

Still, fans can count on many of the incoming rookies to stick around in MLS for a long time.