    Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a 'B---h' Ahead of Possible Fight with UFC Star

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Jake Paul insulted UFC star Conor McGregor this week as he continues to push for a fight against the Irishman. 

    According to TMZ Sports, Paul was on a beach in Miami, Florida, when a plane flew overhead attached to a banner that read "Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul." Paul then said: "Aw yeah, he's a b---h."

    Paul, who is fresh off a boxing victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson in November, has not hidden the fact that he wants to step inside the ring with McGregor.

    In December, Paul told Marc Raimondi of ESPN that he is dedicating his life to beating McGregor and called himself "one of the biggest prizefighters."

    The 24-year-old YouTuber is just 2-0 as a professional boxer, but he has his sights set high in the form of one of the biggest stars in the history of combat sports.

    McGregor's only foray into boxing was a loss to undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, but he is 22-4 as a pro MMA fighter and has held both the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Championships.

    While McGregor retired after beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last year, he is back and set for his first fight in a year, as he will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this weekend.

    Meanwhile, Triller announced this week that Paul will step back inside the boxing ring on April 17 against a yet-to-be-revealed opponent.

    Paul is nowhere near as accomplished as McGregor in the world of combat sports, but he has no shortage of bravado, and he has carved out a niche for himself as a boxing attraction.

    McGregor has not indicated that he wants to fight Paul, but the payday would likely be a big one for both parties, and it would give McGregor an opportunity to put the trash talk to a stop once and for all.

