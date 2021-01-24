14 Impact MLB Players Who Will Be on the Trade Block by 2021 Deadline

1 of 14

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported earlier this month that a Kris Bryant trade seemed imminent. Only, there has been zero movement on that front.

The rationale made sense, on its face. Bryant is the 2016 National League MVP. A number of teams could use an impact bat at third base, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Moreover, the Chicago Cubs already displayed a willingness to sell when they dealt Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres. But Bryant's trade value has a few hang-ups.

For starters, the Las Vegas native settled with the Cubs at $19.5 million in his final year of arbitration. That is quite the hefty price for one year of Bryant, especially considering the financial climate in baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Secondly, Bryant is coming off the worst year of his career, rate-statwise. He hit .206 with just four homers and a .644 OPS in 2020. Additionally, Bryant ranked in the 32nd percentile in whiff percentage, while his average exit velocity has seen a sharp decline from his rookie year in 2015. Lastly, Bryant has dealt with a number of injuries in recent seasons.

All that said, the 29-year-old could be a hot deadline commodity. Despite last year's struggles, Bryant has an .889 career OPS, and he ranked third in FanGraphs WAR (fWAR) from 2015 to 2019.

Say the Cubs are struggling come July but Bryant is productive. They might get more for him at the deadline than they would now, both because of positional demand as well as rebuilt value.

Even if Chicago is in the mix in a weak NL Central, it could still shop Bryant, especially if the team isn't confident about re-signing him next winter.