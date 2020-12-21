Reds Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez Linked to Possible Deals

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds could look to cut payroll in a big way this offseason, and two players who could be on the way out in the process are third baseman Eugenio Suarez and infielder Mike Moustakas.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that both players could end up on the trade block:

"Here's one team that isn't spending: the Cincinnati Reds. The first sign was Sonny Gray—who is locked in at a very club-friendly $20 million over the next two years with a $12 million option for 2023—hitting the trade market. Non-tendering Archie Bradley and offloading Raisel Iglesias—their eighth- and ninth-inning guys—was another. Now, Cincinnati has considered trading third baseman Eugenio Suarez, sources said, and gauged interest in Mike Moustakas, who's entering the second season of a four-year deal."

