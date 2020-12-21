    Reds Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez Linked to Possible Deals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas fields the ball during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Reds could look to cut payroll in a big way this offseason, and two players who could be on the way out in the process are third baseman Eugenio Suarez and infielder Mike Moustakas. 

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that both players could end up on the trade block:

    "Here's one team that isn't spending: the Cincinnati Reds. The first sign was Sonny Gray—who is locked in at a very club-friendly $20 million over the next two years with a $12 million option for 2023—hitting the trade market. Non-tendering Archie Bradley and offloading Raisel Iglesias—their eighth- and ninth-inning guys—was another. Now, Cincinnati has considered trading third baseman Eugenio Suarez, sources said, and gauged interest in Mike Moustakas, who's entering the second season of a four-year deal."

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      MLB players are bracing for brutally slow winter. Here's what we're hearing on the 2021 season so far 📲

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      Every MLB Team's Most Untouchable Player

      The one player each team needs to keep at all costs 📲

      Every MLB Team's Most Untouchable Player
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Every MLB Team's Most Untouchable Player

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      José De León making an early bid for the Reds 5th starter spot

      José De León making an early bid for the Reds 5th starter spot
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      José De León making an early bid for the Reds 5th starter spot

      Doug Gray
      via Redleg Nation

      MLB rumors: Reds discussing Luis Castillo in trades; DJ LeMahieu seeking five years and $125 million

      MLB rumors: Reds discussing Luis Castillo in trades; DJ LeMahieu seeking five years and $125 million
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      MLB rumors: Reds discussing Luis Castillo in trades; DJ LeMahieu seeking five years and $125 million

      Mike Axisa
      via CBSSports.com