Bill Belichick's GF Linda Holliday Locks IG After Tom Brady Post Backlash

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Linda Holliday, the longtime girlfriend of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, says "trolls and cruel people" led her to turn her Instagram account private after she made comments about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday the post that caused a stir came when she replied to a comment that read, "Too bad Bill let Tom go!"

"And you have all the answers? Tom didn't score last night ... not once! Defense won that game," Holliday wrote. "Were you even watching? [On the other hand]- I'm happy for Tom's career. Why can't you be?"

Brady left the Patriots last offseason to join the Bucs after a 20-year career in New England that featured six Super Bowl titles.

The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer threw two touchdowns and rushed for another in Tampa's 30-20 playoff win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Holliday said she wanted to point out the team's defense put the offense in great positions, which is true. Brady's TDs came on drives of three, 40 and 20 yards.

However, she said her explanation didn't slow down the negative responses, so she changed her status to private.

"I'm not 'embarrassed' by anything that I've said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TDs and validated it," Holliday wrote. "BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I'm not sure when it became OK to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's not clear why Brady opted to leave New England, though there was plenty of speculation about a relationship with Belichick that had trended in the wrong direction. The true answer may never come to light given both of their tight-lipped natures.

"Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom's success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional," Belichick said after Brady announced his decision to leave.

The Patriots finished 7-9 in their first season in the post-Brady era, while the Buccaneers are preparing for the NFC Championship Game against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Sunday.