Edge Stuns Randy Orton to Win 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

In his first match since June, Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday to earn a WWE or Universal Championship shot at WrestleMania 37 in April.

The Rated-R Superstar was the No. 1 entrant in the contest and last eliminated Randy Orton to secure his spot in one of the main events on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The final four seemingly came down to Edge, Braun Strowman, Christian and Seth Rollins. The returning Messiah took both Christian and Strowman out before Edge sent him packing.

That wasn't the end, however, since Orton was never officially eliminated after an earlier injury sidelined him from the bout. He re-entered the ring and hit an RKO.

He attempted to dump his former Rated-RKO stablemate over the top rope but was instead eliminated himself, leaving Edge as the final man standing.

Fans knew to expect the veteran opening the Rumble; they didn't expect to see the former world champion reunited with his longtime tag team partner. Christian returned for his first sanctioned action since 2014, making the occasion even more special.

The victory marks the second Rumble win of Edge's illustrious career, with the first coming in 2010.

Last year, he made his in-ring return in the same event and reached the final three before getting eliminated. It was his first match since 2011 when he retired due to a neck injury.

After his strong performance in the men's Rumble, Edge was attacked by Orton the next night on Raw, which led to a pair of matches between them. The Rated-R Superstar won a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, and The Viper beat his former friend at Backlash in June.

However, Edge suffered a torn triceps in the match at that pay-per-view, which landed him on the shelf for months. Neither WWE nor he ever provided a firm timetable for his return, so it was unclear if his participation in Sunday's bout was possible.

He put those questions to rest on the final episode of Raw prior to the Rumble when he announced he was healthy and entering the match.

Most assumed Edge would pick up his feud with Orton after returning, but since The Viper is in the middle of a rivalry with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, he seems likely to transition into something else.

Edge will now have the choice to challenge either WWE champion Drew McIntyre or universal titleholder Roman Reigns. And given the star power of both performers, that match will be a must-see encounter at WrestleMania 37.

