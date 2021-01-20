    Conor McGregor Says Potential Jake Paul Fight 'Not on the Radar at the Minute'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Jake Paul might have to try harder to get the attention of UFC star Conor McGregor.

    During an interview with BT Sport, McGregor was somewhat dismissive of Paul.

    "That is what it is," he said (via TMZ Sports). "We'll see what happens. That's it. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest. I don't know what will happen. It's not on the radar at the minute with the young lad."

    In December, Paul posted a profanity-laced video through his social media accounts challenging McGregor to a fight and saying he would guarantee $50 million. He also made derogatory remarks about McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin.

    Paul continues to antagonize the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion (warning: video contains offensive language):

    McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Should he win, he would presumably challenge lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov or fight a different champion in the likely event Khabib stays retired.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's hard to see where an encounter with Paul would fit into those plans.

    Related

      Best Value Picks for UFC 257 🤑

      Our guide for gamblers ahead of Saturday's big event

      Best Value Picks for UFC 257 🤑
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Best Value Picks for UFC 257 🤑

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners and Losers from UFC on Fight Island 8

      Top moments from the event, plus who lost and gained ground after their fight ➡️

      Winners and Losers from UFC on Fight Island 8
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from UFC on Fight Island 8

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Chandler Says He'd Prefer to Fight Khabib Over McGregor

      Chandler Says He'd Prefer to Fight Khabib Over McGregor
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Chandler Says He'd Prefer to Fight Khabib Over McGregor

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiesa Calls Out Covington 🗣️

      Michael Chiesa after decision win over Neil Magny: 'Colby Covington, your shtick is done. I want you next, boy!'

      Chiesa Calls Out Covington 🗣️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Chiesa Calls Out Covington 🗣️

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report