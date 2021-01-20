Conor McGregor Says Potential Jake Paul Fight 'Not on the Radar at the Minute'

John Locher/Associated Press

Jake Paul might have to try harder to get the attention of UFC star Conor McGregor.

During an interview with BT Sport, McGregor was somewhat dismissive of Paul.

"That is what it is," he said (via TMZ Sports). "We'll see what happens. That's it. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest. I don't know what will happen. It's not on the radar at the minute with the young lad."

In December, Paul posted a profanity-laced video through his social media accounts challenging McGregor to a fight and saying he would guarantee $50 million. He also made derogatory remarks about McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin.

Paul continues to antagonize the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion (warning: video contains offensive language):

McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Should he win, he would presumably challenge lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov or fight a different champion in the likely event Khabib stays retired.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's hard to see where an encounter with Paul would fit into those plans.