Kyle Korver Talks Bucks' NBA Bubble Strike, Allen Iverson, More in B/R AMA

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Kyle Korver has seen a lot over the course of his 17-year NBA career that included stints with six different teams.

Korver was a key member of the Atlanta Hawks team in 2014-15 that won a franchise-record 60 games during the regular season and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last season, Korver was a role player for the Milwaukee Bucks as they led the NBA with a 56-17 regular-season record.

On Wednesday, Korver sat down for a B/R AMA to answer questions about the Bucks' decision to protest during last year's postseason, being a young player on Allen Iverson's team and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@realalexlarsen: Take us through the decision to not play that game in the bubble when you were with the Bucks?

Usually you're really excited to play a playoff game but it was pretty obvious that our heart wasn't in the game. Players had thought for a long time of sitting out a game and using our platform in that way but we were just kind of all there trying to get ready for a game. Then George made the decision he wasn't going to play and Sterling spoke out. He had a case open with the Milwaukee police, he's been trying to tell his story, so he said that to the coach that he wanted to join George. Then coach informed us and Sterling said you don't have to join us by any means, but then the whole team right away said "we are with you 100%." There was like 12 or so minutes left on the clock and we are making these decisions on the fly. It was a heavy atmosphere and we are trying to stand for what is right.

@randallroche: What was it like being teammates with Allen Iverson in your younger years?

It was significant for me. Coming onto the team as a 2nd-round pick, confidence is the biggest factor in whether you're gonna make it or not. You need someone to believe in you. That's what he was for me. He was always in my ear telling me to shoot the ball. We didn't have a lot of shooters on the team. If you couldn't make it when he passed it to you, he was like "why would I pass it to you? I'll just shoot it myself." He was always looking for me. His encouragement and how much he helped me, I cannot state how important that was for me as a young player.

@Steve_Perrault: What was your top takeaway from your time on The Arena?

My first time doing any type of TV, nothing like starting it off talking race in America. My top takeaway was that I was with Cari Champion and Bakari Sellers. They were amazing.

@dimitrihirschman: What was your favorite team you played on and why?

Every team has its own special heart connection. Philly was first, special to be first. Utah was at twice, lots of people there I care a lot about. Chicago, what an iconic jersey to put on and play in Chicago. Atlanta was my best basketball years and where I had all my children. Cleveland I got to go the Finals twice and play with great players. It's hard, everyone has their own special quality.

@LawrenceATL: What was the best part about those old Hawks teams where you were an All-Star?

The beauty of those teams, we know we needed each other, the chemistry on and off the court. It was really unique especially in the NBA. As a basketball career goes from MS to HS to college to NBA, the rewards might be greater but the less pure it can feel by the end. There was a real purity to that Atlanta group.

@conleyiscash: What is the best advice you could give shooting the 3 ball?

No secret sauce but I think the keys are trying to shoot your most powerful shot. Learning how to leverage and use your whole body.

@tommyyonkee: What was it like scoring 11 points in 65 seconds? Also what is it like being in the zone?

I still feel like it should have been 12 points, I don't think I was on the line for that one 3. I think those are the only points I scored for the whole game. Any time as a shooter when you hit one, the point guard is always looking for you again, that's just kinda the way it works. If you hit another one, you get looked for again. That was just a sequence where things worked out well.

@coltruss: Do you think Curry is the best shooter of all time or you or Ray Allen or anyone?

I think Steph has changed the game. You can say a lot of guys are great shooters but he's changed how the game is played by how he shoots the ball. The shots that he hits and the way he plays is incredible.

@oakeyoats: Who was your favorite teammate and why?

My wife. I've been on great teams with great teammates, I'm not sure I can pick one.

@BayLegend: What was your reaction to finding out the Nets traded you for a copy machine?

I didn't find that out till a bunch of years later, eight or nine years later. So by the time I had gotten over the fact of being traded and just owned it and I was still playing. They bought a copy machine, paid for summer league registration and some Gatorade. I thought: 'Wow that's my trade value. That's amazing!'

@bmar1784: What was it like to play with Derrick Rose in 2011?

Derrick Rose is just one of those guys you cheer for. Similar to Giannis in his makeup. He loves basketball, he is coachable, in the gym all the time, and wants to win. We had a great team, guys who just loved to hoop and really bonded together. For the leader to take all the criticism and play his heart out every night and every single possession.

@dad: Tie game 1 second left...who would you pick to take the game-winning corner 3? Ben Simmons, Kelly Oubre or Tacko Fall?

Oh man, you know what I think they all probably make it. I'm gonna just say Tacko because I love watching him shoot. He's actually got some range. I've watched him shoot in warm-ups and I'm pretty impressed. If it does go through, and he's holding his follow-through—that's an incredible picture. Right at the buzzer, big Tacko in the corner, crowd going crazy—that would be an incredible picture.

@brandtgray2: I was playing 2K and scored 107 points with you...thoughts?

Keep shooting that thing.

@vinsanity123: What was Creighton like and what was your favorite moment there?

My favorite game was my senior year against Southern Illinois. We ended up beating them really bad and it gave me so much satisfaction. It's what makes college sports so great, the rivalries.







@Bron_Fed_GOATS: What was it like playing alongside LeBron during the 2018 playoffs?

LeBron is amazing. He's an incredible leader, he embraces leadership unlike anyone else. That run in the playoffs he was amazing, game-winners, carrying us in a lot of ways. That was a special run for us and super grateful to be a part of that.

@delusionalfan1: Funniest teammate you've had?

I would say it's probably a tie between Joakim Noah and Channing Frye. Channing is hilarious and Joakim is such a unique person and so pure. He lifts your spirit.

@respecthyself: How much did you average in high school?

Senior year I averaged 25.

@david215: What player did you try creating your game like?

I chose number 26 when I got to the NBA because I wanted to be my own person and pick a number that no one had ever been before. I didn't want to put a ceiling on myself. I obviously took things from certain players, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Hamilton. So many guys that I'd watch their footwork and shots.







Rapid Fire Questions:

Favorite food ever?

Roasted mashed potatoes

Weirdest interaction with a fan?

Babies named Korver in Utah, I was like 'whoa.' Some pets also I think.

Favorite sneakers ever?

I wore Converse for a bunch of years. I loved what they looked like, and fit my personality.

What's the next move for you?

Good question. Still figuring it out, I'm not sure.







Korver hasn't officially retired from the NBA, as he alluded to in his last answer. The 39-year-old spoke last summer about wanting to be involved in social justice causes. He was among a group of NBA players invited to the Vatican to speak with Pope Francis about social justice initiatives earlier this month.

While Korver is deciding his next steps, his legacy in the NBA is secure. The Creighton alum led the league in three-point percentage four times, including an NBA-record 53.6 percent success rate in 2009-10.

Korver ranks fourth all-time with 2,450 three-pointers made and 11th with a 42.9 percent success rate from behind the arc.