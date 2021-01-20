    J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Phillies' Contract Offer Believed to Be Worth About $110M

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto in action during a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    As J.T. Realmuto continues to wait out the free-agent market, details about the Philadelphia Phillies' most recent contract offer to the All-Star catcher are coming out. 

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Phillies' proposal is believed to be worth around $110 million. 

    After a slow free-agent period, MLB teams are starting to kick things into gear with less than one month before pitchers and catchers will report to spring training. 

    Realmuto, DJ LeMahieu and George Springer were widely regarded as the top position players available this offseason. LeMahieu reportedly agreed to a six-year, $90 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees, per ESPN's Jeff Passan

    On Tuesday, Heyman reported that Springer agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. 

    Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported last week the Phillies made a five-year proposal worth "slightly north of $100 million" to Realmuto. It's unclear if Wednesday's report is about that same offer or a potentially new one as the two sides continue to negotiate. 

    Realmuto has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia after being acquired in a February 2019 trade with the Miami Marlins. The 29-year-old has hit .273/.333/.492 with 36 homers and 115 RBI in 192 games with the Phillies.  

