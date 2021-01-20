Red Sox Rumors: BOS Remains 'High' on Kiké Hernandez Amid Mets Interest

Eric Gay/Associated Press

As the Boston Red Sox look for roster depth with spring training on the horizon, one option reportedly on their radar is Kiké Hernandez.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have a "high" level of interest in Hernandez, with the New York Mets among other teams looking into the veteran utilityman.

After trading Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, the Red Sox have had a quiet winter. They have been rumored to be shopping Andrew Benintendi, though Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported there is "a solid chance, though not a guarantee, that Benintendi will remain in Boston."

Hernandez would give the Red Sox roster flexibility regardless. The 29-year-old has been one of the most versatile players in Major League Baseball since making his big league debut in 2014.

The only position Hernandez has yet to play in his career is catcher. His offense has been erratic, but he does have two seasons with an on-base percentage over .330 and slugging percentage of at least .470.

Hernandez split time between the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins as a rookie in 2014 before being traded to the Dodgers. He hit .240/.312/.425 with 68 homers and 213 RBI in 648 games with the Dodgers. The Puerto Rico native won a World Series with the team in 2020.

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East last season with a 24-36 record. Their .400 winning percentage was the franchise's worst mark since it went 43-111 (.279) in 1932.