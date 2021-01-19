MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75

MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75January 19, 2021
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton died in his sleep Monday night. He was 75.
His son, Daron, announced the news on Twitter:
Daron Sutton @lifeisgreatsut
Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/cvlDRRdVXa
Sutton spent 23 years as an MLB player between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1966-80, 1988), Houston Astros (1981-82), Milwaukee Brewers (1982-84), Oakland Athletics (1985), and California Angels (1985-87). He went 324-256 in his career with a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 3,574 strikeouts.
A four-time All-Star, Sutton is 14th all-time in wins, seventh in innings pitched (5,282.1), seventh in strikeouts, third in starts (756) and 10th in shutouts (58).
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.
The tributes to Sutton came pouring in following the news of his death:
Dallas Braden @DALLASBRADEN209
Don Sutton has passed away. A model of consistency & dependability for multiple clubs. A 300+ game winner. & you’re a liar if you’re telling me those curls aren’t in the conversation for some of the best lettuce in the history of the game. Rest easy HOFer. https://t.co/ra1ZWjnuuc
After his playing career he spent time as a broadcaster with the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.
He kept some excellent company in his career, joining a Dodgers pitching staff in 1966 that also included Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale and All-Star Claude Osteen. Sutton perhaps didn't have the otherworldly talent of other Hall of Fame pitchers, but he made up for it with guile.
"They called Whitey Ford crafty, and that's what I felt I had to be," Sutton once told reporters, invoking the New York Yankees pitcher he had idolized as a child.
He clearly succeeded in that effort.
