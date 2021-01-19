    Brett Favre Gives Patrick Mahomes Advice on Concussions: 'Gotta Be Smart'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Favre, whose mother has a degree in special education, said he is a few hours short of graduating from Southern Mississippi and is being encouraged by his mother to obtain his degree. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Brett Favre, known as the NFL's ironman at the quarterback position during his playing career, has advice for Patrick Mahomes: Sit out if you're feeling less than 100 percent.

    "It kind of goes against everything I stood for when I played. But, you got to be smart. You've got to be smart," Favre told TMZ Sports.

    Mahomes is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a hit and falling awkwardly in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns. Such a protocol did not exist until 2011, a year after Favre's retirement. 

    The Hall of Famer says he's far more cognizant of head injuries now than he ever was during his playing days.

    "When you're in the moment, and you're young, you're bulletproof, man," Favre said. "But, I'm 51 years old, and I'm wondering what tomorrow will bring because of concussions more than anything."

    The NFL's protocol has a baseline that players must pass before they can be cleared for contact. Mahomes' status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills will be dependent on his ability to pass those benchmarks, rather than any subjective decision.

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid admitted that Mahomes may have gone back into last week's game in the pre-protocol era.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "There was a chance back in the day that Patrick comes back in [the game]," Reid told reporters. "You saw him run up the tunnel. By the time he got to that point, he was feeling pretty good. But there's a certain protocol you have to follow and that takes it out of the trainer's hand and the player's hand and the doctor's hand."

    Reid indicated that Mahomes "passed all the deals he needed to pass" after Sunday's game. Oddsmakers currently expect Mahomes to play against the Bills, keeping the Chiefs as the Super Bowl favorites and favorites over Buffalo.

    Favre estimated in 2018 that he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his NFL career. 

    Related

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      WR ‘didn’t want to miss’ trying to get Brees to a Super Bowl despite injuries that will require surgeries (Schefter)

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Major playmakers about to break the bank in 2021 ➡️

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Injury Proves Why It's So Hard to Repeat

      Mahomes Injury Proves Why It's So Hard to Repeat
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes Injury Proves Why It's So Hard to Repeat

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?

      📈 Can CLE build on 2020 success? 😓 How will Lamar handle another playoff loss? 📲 What's next for Browns, Ravens, Saints & Rams

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report