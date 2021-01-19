Top GM Options for Mets After Jared Porter's Firing

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Mets will search for a new general manager for the second time in as many months after Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending lewd photos to a female reporter in 2016.

ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported Monday that Porter confirmed the text message exchange but said the "more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images."

New Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter's termination Tuesday:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Porter was one of four finalists for the position in December, and New York may circle back to one of the other options as it attempts to fill the key front office void:

Recently hired Mets assistant GM Zack Scott

Oakland Athletics executive Billy Owens

Former Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill

The Mets have already had a busy offseason.

They signed two marquee free agents in December, catcher James McCann and relief pitcher Trevor May, and then completed a blockbuster trade with Cleveland earlier this month to acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets may opt to promote Scott since he's already been involved in all of the roster-building discussions the club has held over the past month.

"Being a part of the Mets' new culture and helping establish a consistent winner on the field that the Mets fan base deserves is something I will work towards tirelessly," Scott said in a statement after being hired as Porter's assistant.

New York will also want to turn the page quickly since outfielder George Springer, one of the top hitters left in free agency, could make his choice as early as this week, with the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays considered the top contenders, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The club could also elevate Scott on an interim basis while conducting a more expansive search that would take until closer to the start of the 2021 season in April.

One thing's for sure: there's now a lot of pressure on Cohen and the Mets' other executives to make the right choice after Porter lasted just 38 days in the position.