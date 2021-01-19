    Top GM Options for Mets After Jared Porter's Firing

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    This screen grab from a Zoom call shows New York Mets general manager Jared Porter Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Mets general manager Jared Porter sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office, ESPN reported Monday night, Jan. 18, 2021. (Zoom via AP, File)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The New York Mets will search for a new general manager for the second time in as many months after Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending lewd photos to a female reporter in 2016. 

    ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported Monday that Porter confirmed the text message exchange but said the "more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images."

    New Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter's termination Tuesday:

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Porter was one of four finalists for the position in December, and New York may circle back to one of the other options as it attempts to fill the key front office void:

    The Mets have already had a busy offseason.

    They signed two marquee free agents in December, catcher James McCann and relief pitcher Trevor May, and then completed a blockbuster trade with Cleveland earlier this month to acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

    The Mets may opt to promote Scott since he's already been involved in all of the roster-building discussions the club has held over the past month.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Being a part of the Mets' new culture and helping establish a consistent winner on the field that the Mets fan base deserves is something I will work towards tirelessly," Scott said in a statement after being hired as Porter's assistant.

    New York will also want to turn the page quickly since outfielder George Springer, one of the top hitters left in free agency, could make his choice as early as this week, with the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays considered the top contenders, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

    The club could also elevate Scott on an interim basis while conducting a more expansive search that would take until closer to the start of the 2021 season in April.

    One thing's for sure: there's now a lot of pressure on Cohen and the Mets' other executives to make the right choice after Porter lasted just 38 days in the position.

    Related

      Anonymous Mets Player: Porter's Actions 'F--king Disgusting'

      Anonymous Mets Player: Porter's Actions 'F--king Disgusting'
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Anonymous Mets Player: Porter's Actions 'F--king Disgusting'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Fire Jared Porter

      Owner Steve Cohen cites 'zero tolerance' after reports GM sent explicit photos to female reporter in 2016

      Mets Fire Jared Porter
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets Fire Jared Porter

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets GM Sent Explicit Photos

      Jared Porter messaged explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter in 2016 (ESPN)

      Mets GM Sent Explicit Photos
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets GM Sent Explicit Photos

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report