2021 NFL Draft: 1 Surprise Prospect Every Team Could Target

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

With three games left to play in the 2020 NFL campaign, most teams around the league and fans have turned their attention to the 2021 draft, which will be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.

Next week, draft season kicks off in full force with the Senior Bowl. The scouting process will be different this year since the combine will be held virtually next month because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but scouts and talent evaluators still have plenty of work to do over the next three months.

Prospects will have the opportunity to impress decision-makers at all-star games, interviews and pro day workouts. The perception of certain players will change as draft boards morph based on new information.

Some teams may go away from their biggest area of need or take a prospect not considered the top name at a particular position. While picking potential surprises, we'll stay within the realm of the first round (or the highest pick each team has) since those are the most important selections.

The draft never goes according to plan, so don't be surprised when an unexpected name or two pops up along the way.