Super Bowl 2021: Predictions, Updated Bracket Odds and Schedule Guide

Will the Kansas City Chiefs be able to get to Super Bowl LV and win their second consecutive championship? Or will one of the other three teams remaining in the NFL playoffs find a way to end a title drought that spans a decade or more?

No team has won consecutive Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots, who hoisted the Lombardi Trophy to end both the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Chiefs, who are 15-2 this season, will be hosting the AFC Championship Game for the third year in a row as they look to continue their push for another title.

The Green Bay Packers, who last won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who last won it all in the 2002 season, haven't won championships for a while. And the Buffalo Bills, who will look to knock off the Chiefs on Sunday, have never won the Lombardi.

With both conference championship games set to take place Sunday, here's a look at the schedule and odds for each matchup, followed by predictions for which teams will advance to Super Bowl LV and who will end up coming out on top.

Conference Championship Schedule, Odds

Sunday, Jan. 24

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (-3.5), 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 2 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (-3), 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Remaining Playoff Predictions

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks of this era. Over his 16-year NFL career (all with the Packers), he's made it to nine Pro Bowls, earned three first-team All-Pro selections, won a pair of NFL MVP Awards and one Super Bowl, leading Green Bay to the title at the end of the 2010 season.

Soon, the 37-year-old is likely to win another NFL MVP honor. And on Feb. 7, he's going to win another Super Bowl championship.

How's Rodgers going to get there? The same way he's led the Packers to their second straight NFC Championship Game appearance (and their fourth in the past seven seasons). He led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes (a career high) during the regular season while throwing for 4,299 yards and getting intercepted only five times.

After Green Bay's first-round bye, Rodgers kept it going in the divisional round, passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

There's one major difference between this appearance against the Buccaneers and Green Bay's last four trips to the conference title game—it's going to be at Lambeau Field. The Packers will have home-field advantage, and that could certainly have an impact with low temperatures expected and a chance of snow in the forecast.

Tampa Bay has a strong defense, and it's especially tough to run against. So, it might not be a great time for Green Bay to rely heavily on running back Aaron Jones. But that just means Rodgers may have to air it out more, and the Bucs could have trouble stopping wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Packers will avenge their Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers (a 38-10 defeat at Tampa Bay), and they'll go on to play in Super Bowl LV. But who will they meet there?

The Chiefs and Bills have been two of the top teams in the AFC all season. Kansas City ranked first in the NFL in total yards per game (415.8) during the regular season, while Buffalo was tied for second (396.4). So, there could be plenty of offense in this AFC title game.

A big factor in deciding the outcome will be the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of Super Bowl LIV. Last week, he was injured during Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns, and he's now in the NFL's concussion protocol with an uncertain status for Sunday.

Veteran backup quarterback Chad Henne made some big plays in helping the Chiefs hold off the Browns last week, but things may not go as well if he has to start against the Bills this week. It's possible Kansas City could still win, but it would certainly become a more difficult task.

The guess here is that Mahomes will suit up. Then, the Chiefs will pull out a win against the Bills to advance to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

But the Chiefs will come up just short of repeating as Super Bowl champions. In a game that will come down to the wire, Rodgers will lead a game-winning drive late for the Packers, who will win their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Green Bay's offense will not only keep up with Kansas City's, but it will outscore it, with Rodgers finishing his incredible season by celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: Packers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

