Report: Mark Ingram to Be Released by Ravens; Will Open $5M in Salary-Cap Space

After two seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have moved on from running back Mark Ingram II.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move would become official Tuesday.

Ingram addressed the organization and fans in social media posts Monday night.

"I'm looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead," he wrote on Instagram.

Schefter added that Ingram, who was the No. 28 pick in 2011, "is healthy and believes he has plenty to offer for 2021."

The 31-year-old sat out of the Ravens' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday despite being fully healthy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, that decision was rooted in the Ravens' financial interests.

Ingram was owed $5 million for 2021, and if he were to suffer an injury that prevented him from playing next season, the Ravens would be responsible for a $2 million payment, $1.2 million of which would count against the salary cap.

He also sat out in Weeks 15 and 16, and he played through an illness in the regular-season finale.

It was an unceremonious ending to a career-worst season for Ingram, who posted just 299 rushing yards on 72 carries. His first season with the Ravens was much more productive as the Alabama product earned his third Pro Bowl selection by tallying 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries.

Over 10 seasons in the league—eight of which were spent with the New Orleans Saints—Ingram has collected 7,324 rushing yards (60th all-time). Based on his social media posts, he appears ready to add to that number in 2021.