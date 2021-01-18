    Deshaun Watson, QB's Marketing Agent Like IG Post Linking QB to Jets Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up beforean NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    At least someone connected to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is intrigued by the idea of him throwing passes for the New York Jets.

    Watson might be as well.

    Bryan Burney, who is Watson's marketing agent, liked an Instagram post showing a New York Post cover story suggesting the Jets should trade for the quarterback. As if that wasn't interesting enough, Watson also liked the post.

    Whether Houston trades the three-time Pro Bowler will be arguably the biggest storyline of the entire offseason. Landing someone like Watson would also be quite the start for Robert Saleh as the new coach of the Jets.

    On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported many people within and around the Texans think Watson's time with the team is over.

