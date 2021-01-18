Deshaun Watson, QB's Marketing Agent Like IG Post Linking QB to Jets Trade

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

At least someone connected to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is intrigued by the idea of him throwing passes for the New York Jets.

Watson might be as well.

Bryan Burney, who is Watson's marketing agent, liked an Instagram post showing a New York Post cover story suggesting the Jets should trade for the quarterback. As if that wasn't interesting enough, Watson also liked the post.

Whether Houston trades the three-time Pro Bowler will be arguably the biggest storyline of the entire offseason. Landing someone like Watson would also be quite the start for Robert Saleh as the new coach of the Jets.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported many people within and around the Texans think Watson's time with the team is over.