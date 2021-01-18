George Springer Rumors: Star Could Decide This Week Amid Mets, Blue Jays Links

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One of MLB's top free agents may soon be off the board.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday that outfielder George Springer could decide this week where he wants to spend the next phase of his career. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets remain the front-runners to sign him, per Morosi.

The 31-year-old is entering his eighth season in the league after seven seasons with the Houston Astros. His power and consistency at the plate have made Springer one of the top players on the market.

He is a three-time All-Star and has two Silver Slugger Awards, and he earned World Series MVP honors (.379 average, five home runs, seven RBI) in 2017 as Houston won the title. He enjoyed a career year in 2019, hitting .292 while knocking 39 home runs with 96 RBI.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Springer posted a .265 average with 14 home runs and 32 RBI.

Though it's rumored that Springer is hoping to move closer to Connecticut, where he grew up, the Blue Jays may have the financial advantage over the Mets, and they're reportedly willing to shell out for Springer. According to MLB Network Radio's Jim Duquette (via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal), the Blue Jays offered him a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.

Meanwhile, the Mets have quickly added talent—and bulked up their payroll—this offseason, adding shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Wherever Springer signs, it's expected to have major financial implications. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he is expected to land a "bonanza deal" when he settles on his future home.