Former Jets HC Adam Gase Reportedly Spoke to Seahawks About OC Vacancy

The Seattle Seahawks have discussed their offensive coordinator vacancy with former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Per that report, they also are planning to speak to Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka "at some point" and are "casting [a] wide net to get some new ideas for Russell Wilson and company."

