    Former Jets HC Adam Gase Reportedly Spoke to Seahawks About OC Vacancy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021
    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks have discussed their offensive coordinator vacancy with former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

    Per that report, they also are planning to speak to Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka "at some point" and are "casting [a] wide net to get some new ideas for Russell Wilson and company."

                             

