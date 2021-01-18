Report: Brian Daboll to Stay with Bills After Brandon Staley Hired by Chargers

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will reportedly stay with the team in 2021 after the Los Angeles Chargers hired Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Daboll's plan to stay put. The Chargers were heavily considering Daboll before coming to terms on an agreement with Staley, who emerged as their top choice to replace Anthony Lynn.

When asked about his future, Daboll told reporters that "all eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs," adding that he was "privileged and honored" to be working for the Bills.

While Daboll could throw his hat in the ring for the Philadelphia Eagles or Houston Texans openings, he appears content returning to Buffalo in 2021 and continuing to develop quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills emerged as one of the most explosive offenses in football this season thanks in large part to the leaps-and-bounds improvement of the Wyoming product.

After connecting on only 56.3 percent of his passes and throwing 30 touchdowns against 21 interceptions across his first two seasons, Allen blossomed into a star in a make-or-break 2020 campaign. He threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and added 421 yards and eight scores on the ground in the regular season before leading Buffalo to an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Bills players have credited Daboll with his ability to scheme around Allen's strengths.

"Everything is wrapped around our quarterback and from his strengths," tackle Dion Dawkins told Robert Mays of The Athletic. "So he based all of his calls and the playbook for the week based off of Josh and how Josh feels. If Josh is feeling more confident moving left to moving right, then all of his calls will go as such."

Daboll will likely be toward the top of every head coaching search heading into the 2022 season. However, as Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has learned in recent years, coordinators seem to pay a relative price in those searches if their teams have successful playoff runs.