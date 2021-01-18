NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Postseason Standings, Schedule Guide and Predictions

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

There weren't many upsets during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were both victorious, setting up a matchup between the top two seeds in the conference championship game. And in the NFC, the top-seeded Green Bay Packers advanced with a win.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevented it from also being a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the upcoming NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers avenged their previous two losses to the New Orleans Saints, notching a 30-20 victory to advance to the NFC Championship Game. It's the first time they will be there since the 2002 season, while veteran quarterback Tom Brady is now one win away from his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

But the Packers are on a roll. As are both the Chiefs and Bills. So it's plausible that any of these four remaining teams could end up celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LV.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for conference championship weekend, followed by predictions for how the rest of the postseason will unfold.

Conference Championship Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game

No. 2 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Updated Super Bowl LV Prediction

Packers vs. Chiefs

Expect it to be a battle of the No. 1 seeds when Super Bowl LV kicks off Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. But both teams are going to be tested in their respective conference championship games this weekend.

The Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 on Sunday afternoon, and after they had a first-round bye, it was the first time that some of their key players had been in action since Week 16 of the regular season. Then, Kansas City overcame some major adversity to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the third straight year.

Without Patrick Mahomes (who was knocked out of the game with a concussion), the Chiefs held on for the victory, getting some big plays down the stretch from veteran backup Chad Henne. And now, Kansas City is a win away from getting to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

It's going to be a tough matchup against the Bills, who defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in their first two playoff games. And if the Chiefs don't have Mahomes, that may be too much adversity for them to overcome.

But the prediction here is that Mahomes will end up getting back in action, as he'll lead Kansas City to Super Bowl LV with a hard-fought win over Buffalo. It should be a matchup with plenty of offense, but the Chiefs will again come through with some big plays late to pull out the victory.

As for the NFC, the Packers, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, will be facing one of the greatest playoff competitors of all time in Brady in the conference championship game. Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion (all with the New England Patriots), and now he's guiding the Buccaneers through the postseason having led them to victories over Washington and New Orleans.

Green Bay is going to be looking for revenge, as it lost to Tampa Bay 38-10 in Week 6 of the regular season. However, that was a road matchup for the Packers. And this time, the game will be at Lambeau Field, which can be a difficult place to play in the winter with low temperatures and the chance for snow.

Nobody knows how to handle those conditions better than Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Last year, the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game, which was a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. This time, they'll use their home-field advantage to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season (when it won Super Bowl XLV).

So, the Chiefs and Packers will then go head-to-head in Super Bowl LV. And it should be a thrilling, high-scoring matchup with so much offensive talent on both sides.

However, Rodgers is 37, and while he doesn't appear to be heading toward retirement anytime soon, he may not have too many more chances to win a second Super Bowl title. This could be one of his best remaining opportunities, and he's not going to squander it.

Therefore, the Packers will edge the Chiefs, as Green Bay will prove to have one of the only offenses capable of outdueling Kansas City in the 2020 season.

Prediction: Packers defeat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV