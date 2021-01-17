Red Sox Trade Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Talks Not at 'Point of No Return'

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

While they remain open to the idea of trading Andrew Benintendi this offseason, the Boston Red Sox haven't committed themselves to that option.

The Boston Globe's Alex Speier spoke to sources who said the Sox "hadn't reached a point of no return in trade talks" and that "there's a solid chance, though not a guarantee" Benintendi remains the team's left fielder.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday the 26-year-old may not finish out the weekend as a member of the team:

That the Red Sox haven't worked out any deal seems to back up Speier's reporting, but the front office might be content to wait things out a little longer since Opening Day is still months away.

Benintendi is under team control through 2022, which isn't as long as it sounds. Boston saw firsthand with Mookie Betts how a player's trade value can diminish significantly if he's only one year away from becoming a free agent.

Alyson Footer of MLB.com also posited the Sox's leverage could erode further if Benintendi's production continues to dip. He made just 14 appearances in 2020, posting a .103 average and a .128 slugging percentage.

Those numbers are likely outliers due to the short season and a rib injury. That said, his performance at the plate has generally failed to match the strong stretch he enjoyed upon getting called up to the majors in 2016.

Benintendi had a .295/.359/.476 slash line along with an .835 OPS and 118 OPS+ over 34 games, per Baseball Reference. Over the next four years, he posted a .786 OPS and 107 OPS+.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hasn't significantly upgraded the roster, so it appears the organization is still looking to cash in proven talent for prospects. In a perfect world, trading Benintendi would be an avenue to execute that strategy.

However, the trade market may not be too robust at the moment, especially with Speier noting how Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson and Marcell Ozuna are all still available in free agency.